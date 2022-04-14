2 soldiers killed, 5 others injured in Shopian accident

Srinagar: Two soldiers were killed while as five others sustained injuries after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Shopian, officials said on Thursday.

An official said that the a tata sumo ferrying soldiers to Badigam encounter site skidded off the road in Kanipora area of Shopian.

“In the incident, seven troopers received injuries, who were shifted to district hospital Shopian for treatment, however, two of them succumbed on the way to hospital while others are undergoing treatment at District Hospital,” officials said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Shopian, Dr. Arshid Ahmad Tak, however, said that the exact figure of injured persons brought to the hospital is not known yet, adding that the details are being collected.

He also said two Army men were also brought dead to the hospital—(KNO)

