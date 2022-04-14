19-yr-old youth found dead in Kulgam

Kulgam: A 19-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Katrasoo area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday morning, officials said.
Official said that a youth identified as Murtaza Rengrez (19), son of Shaheen Ahmad, a resident of Bongam Kulgam was found dead on the banks of river in Katrasoo, Kulgam this morning.
“The deceased had gone yesterday to wash his car bearing registration number (JK05D-7923). However, today morning his body found in the nearby river bank” he said.
Police has recovered the body and shifted to hospital for medical formalities, official said—(KNO)