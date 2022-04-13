PDD casual Labourer electrocuted to death in Anantnag

Anantnag: A 28-year-old casual labourer with PDD was electrocuted to death while repairing an electric line in this south Kashmir district on Wednesday, officials said.

They said the casual labourer– Shabir Ahmad Khan, 28, son of Mohammad Iqbal Khan of Check Ishardas Mattan got electrocuted while repairing electric line at at Wantrag Kehribal. He was immediately shifted to Public Health Centre (PHC) Mattan where doctors declared him brought dead. A police official confirmed the death of the casual labourer . “Police have taken the cognizance and further proceedings are underway,” the official added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print