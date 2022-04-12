Night Temp Rises, Day Mercury Likely To Drop By 4-5°C In J&K

Srinagar: While night temperatures recorded an increase, weatherman on Tuesday said that the mercury was likely to drop by 4-5°C during the day under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A feeble Western Disturbance is most likely to cause light to moderate rain/snow(over higher reaches) during 12th(Night) -14th at many places of J&K and this will bring down the day temperature by 4-5°C,” a meteorological department official said.

He said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.2°C against 9.9°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 8.6°C against 7.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 2.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said .

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 11.4°C against 9.7°C the previous night. It was 5.3°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.9°C against 3.7°C on the last night. The temperature was 4.1°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.5°C against 6.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

While 1.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 6.0°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 8.1°C against 6.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was normal by 1.8°C, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.6°C against 22.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 7.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 12.2°C, Batote 16.1°C and Bhaderwah 13.2°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 5.4°C against 4.3°C on the previous night, he said. (GNS)

