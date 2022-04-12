Mubarak Gul expresses concern over spike in mental health issues in Kashmir

Calls for expansion of mental healthcare services

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Senior Leader and Former Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly Mubarak Gul on Monday expressed dismay over increase in the mental health crises in Jammu and Kashmir, and called for expansion of mental healthcare services and increased sensitisation in the community for prevention and care of mental distress.

Expressing concern over the figures on the increasing prevalence of mental distress, anxiety and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Gul said that the figures which have surfaced on the prevalence of mental issues among youth is at 36 percent and that among the children is at staggering 16 percent. “The figures sound alarm bells. It goes without saying that unemployed people are at the risk of being drowned in the quicksand of mental maladies,” he said.

He asked the government to improve playing stadiums and fields across JK and also boost up other existing recreational activities. “Having playing fields, recreational centers and counselling centers will go a long way in decreasing the psychological problems confronted by JK youth,” he said.

He asked the government to upgrade the Eidgah ground and provide it with state of art facilities. “Mired by unemployment, local youth need to have certain avenues to release their pent up feeling. There has been no headway in giving a flip to existing recreational facilities in JK, particularly Shahar-e-Khas. The existing infrastructure was put in place during the successive NC led governments. Successive governments since 2015 have paid no attention to this sector. I hope the figures that have surfaced will wake the administration from slumber,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print