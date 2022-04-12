Union MoS Social Justice visits CRC Bemina, distributes aid, appliances among beneficiaries

SRINAGAR: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment, Abbaiah Narayanaswamy, today visited Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Bemina, Srinagar to take stock of services being provided to persons with disabilities there.

On the occasion, MoS distributed hearing aid, crutches, wheel chairs, smart canes and other equipments among the beneficiaries.

During the visit, he inspected various departments and blocks including physiotherapy, psychology, prosthetics, orthotics, speech and hearing blocks. He interacted with the patients and beneficiaries to enquire about services being provided to them at the Centre.

MoS also reviewed overall functioning of the Centre and emphasized successful implementation of ADIP scheme and other rehabilitation schemes in the Valley. He directed the officers to ensure job oriented courses for the students.

Stressing on rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities, MoS said that the objective of government is to build an inclusive society in which equal opportunities are provided for growth and development of Persons with Disabilities so that they can lead productive and dignified lives.

Abbaiah Narayanaswamy further said that the government has taken many initiatives to empower Persons with Disabilities to create an enabling environment that provides such persons with equal opportunities.

MoS assured that Union Government shall provide all possible support and facilities to ensure better services are made available to the beneficiaries at CRC Bemina.

DG Social Welfare Kashmir, Shabnam Kamili, Director Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute For Persons with Physical Disabilities, New Delhi, Dr Himangshu Das, Director CRC Bemina, Dr Zafar Iqbal and others were present on the occasion.,

Earlier, Director CRC Bemina apprised the MoS of various job oriented courses being offered to students besides other clinical services available at the Centre.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print