Man abandons car after seeing naka party; arms and ammunition recovered in Anantnag: Police

Srinagar: Police recovered arms and ammunition after driver of a vehicle fled from the spot after seeing a Naka party in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district last night, officials said on Tuesday.

“A team of Anantnag police was on night domination near Mehmodabad Dooru. A vehicle coming from opposite direction stopped on seeing the police party. This raised suspicion and police team fired some rounds in air. However driver of the vehicle fled away from the spot taking advantage of the darkness,” a police spokesperson said in a statement .

Upon checking of the vehicle which the unknown person abandoned, the spokesperson said, a red colour bag was found.

“From the bag one AK-56, short barrel, two AK magazines, 2 pistols, three pistol magazines, six hand grenade, 44 rounds of AK-47, 58 rounds of 9mm ammo and a sling was recovered”, he said.

Subsequently, he said, case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Dooru Anantnag.

“Nakas have been laid and alert has been raised to look out for person who escaped”, he added.(GNS)

