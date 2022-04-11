Labourer killed, another injured as stone quarry caves in at Safapora Ganderbal

Srinagar: A 25-year-old labourer was killed and another injured when portion of a stone quarry caved in at Kohistan Colony Safapora in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.

Official sources said that portion of stone quarry collapsed this afternoon, leading to on the spot death of labourer Khurshed Ahmad Larwal (25) son of Ghulam Hassan, a local resident. Another labourer Ghulam Nabi Larwal (50) of Kondbal Safapora got injured and was shifted to Public Health Centre Safapora. More details are awaited, they said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print