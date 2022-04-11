Kulgam Gunfight: 2 Militants Killed, 2 Cops Injured, Says IGP

Srinagar: Two militants were killed and as many policemen injured in a gunfight in at Khurbatpora area of Kulgam on Monday evening.

“One Pakistani (militant) (code name Chacha) and one hybrid (militant) killed. 02 Police Personnel also injured. They are being evacuated to hospital. Encounter going on: IGP Kashmir,” Police said in a tweet.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that it was same group which had managed to escape last week following a brief gunfight in the ChakiSamad area.

Three Pakistani militants have been killed in last two days, IGP added.

Earlier as per reports said , a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Khurbatpora amid inputs about presence of militants.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off the gunfight.(GNS)

