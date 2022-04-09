NIT Srinagar to implement NEP, 2020 in a phased manner: Director

Srinagar, April 08: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has started the process of implementing of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020) on the campus and for which High-Power Committee (HPC) has been constituted.

The High Power Committee comprises of all Deans, Heads of the Departments. They will study the report and come up with the probable methodology for implementation of NEP2020 in the Institute.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.), Rakesh Sehgal highlighted the role and importance of NEP2020. He talked about objectives, and tentative methodology for its implementation and stated that their focus is to make students self-reliant.

“NEP2020 is set to change the face of education ecosystem in the coming time. We hope to see bright young adults with innovative approach towards work and life, he said.

Prof. Sehgal said year 2022 should be celebrated as a ‘year of transformation’ in academics. The HPC will discuss the NEP, 2020 and very soon they will come up with their methodology. We are going to implement NEP,2020 in a phased manner,” he said.

Director also chaired the joint meeting of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Academic Audit Committee (AAC), so that they can study the NEP2020 and recommend their suggestions for its immediate implementation in the Institute.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said NEP 2020 is a revolutionary initiative undertaken by the government of India for a complete overhaul in higher education.

He said NEP, 2020 is student-oriented and aims at the holistic development of students to create better citizens with high ethical and moral standards apart from subject knowledge.

Prof. Bukhari described the NEP as a tool to transform the country into a ‘knowledge destination’.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print