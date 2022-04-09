JK takes adds 1900 MVA transmission capacity in year 2022

SRINAGAR: While marching towards realizing the dream of providing 24×7 power supply to its consumers the Power Development Department (PDD) has been successful in adding about 1900 MVA transmission capacity to its kitty in the year 2022 alone.

The unprecedented achievements in power generation, transmission & distribution sectors in the last year have completely overhauled J&K’s power infrastructure which remained dilapidated for several decades. This reflects the remarkable progress attained by the UT in the power sector. The total transmission capacity on March 31, 2021, was 9153 MVA and in one-year the capacity reached 11016 MVA.

With the focused intervention the UT government is working to make Jammu and Kashmir power surplus in the next four years as the electricity generation capacity in the union territory is set to be doubled in the coming three years.

As already elucidated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinhaa number of times that J&K was able to harness only 3,500 MW of electricity in the last 70 years, but the power generation capacity in the UT is set to be doubled in the next three years and trebled in seven years.“To address the current power deficit, we have initiated a large-scale capacity augmentation programme. In the 70 years, J-K was able to harness only 3500 MW, and now generation capacity is set to be doubled in three years and tripled in seven years” he said recently while inaugurating several projects of the department.

Moreover Transmission and Distribution projects worth Rs 2000 crore are being completed and an additional amount of Rs 6000 crore has been allocated by the central government to strengthen the Sub-Transmission and Distribution network across the UT.

To provide quality electricity to all citizens and businesses, the augmented facilities will address the important need of the growing economy. Since August 2019, 3806 MVA has been added to the total capacity as compared to the 8394 MVA capacity achieved in seven decades.

The government is planning to invest Rs12,000 cr for capacity augmentation and upgrading the transmission & distribution systems to remove all supply constraints, and strengthening electrification assets, an official said.“Electricity will be delivered through underground wires in the capital cities of Jammu & Srinagar,” he added. It is pertinent to mention that Rs 5000 cr investment in system strengthening has yielded impressive outcomes in power distribution.

According to the statistics provided by the power department, 226 substations of 33/11Kv capacity were installed or augmented besides the installation of 6702 distribution transformers.“The distribution network is being strengthened as 2243 CKM HT Lines were laid, 5253 CKM LT lines were laid last year” revealed the officer. He said that with augmentation work on 21 Sub-stations completed last year and another 21 completed by 31 March 2022 the power scenario in the UT is going to change for better.

The decade long overdue upgradation of power infrastructure which was ignored by successive regimes is being done in a sustained manner. According to a senior official, the present administration is eliminating the legacy of delays and all the languishing projects hanging for long are being completed in a record time.

The J&K Power Development Department is setting new standards in project planning and execution. These measures will not only resolve the power crises during peak season but will also open a host of employment opportunities by meeting the growing demand for the opening of new industries in the UT.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print