DPS Srinagar student bags KL – Yes Program scholarship

Srinagar: A student of Delhi Public School, Srinagar has been accepted to the competitive Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program. Wasiq Wajahat Malik of Class 10th was chosen as one of 32 students selected from India for merit-based scholarships in the first round of selection to study for one academic year. He will participate in the program and will spend an academic year in United States.

The YES Abroad program is a cultural exchange between the U.S. and countries with significant Muslim populations. YES Abroad participants serve as “Youth Ambassadors” in their host communities, promoting mutual understanding by forming lasting relationships with their host families and friends. At the forefront of citizen diplomacy, participants will develop the skills necessary to be a leader in the global community.

Speaking about the programme, Syed Sumera, Coordinator Int’l Affairs at the school said, “These programmes develop global competencies for students and make them future-ready. At DPS we prepare them to compete globally.”

Congratulating the student, the Principal Shafaq Afshan said, “Our school has a long history of sending students to exchange programs, as we inculcate in our students the necessary skills from an early age. We are delighted that this tradition continues unabated.”

The Chairman, Vijay Dhar too congratulated the student, and said, “The stated and unstated motto of DPS Srinagar is to develop in the valley culture of excellence. We have striven to create world-class infrastructure and quality human resource to cultivate this atmosphere in which local talent can flourish.”

