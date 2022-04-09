Nine districts in J&K Covid free, seven others on the verge of being free of the infection

Anantnag: A total of nine districts in Jammu and Kashmir have become Covid free with no active positive cases or fresh infections reported in these districts, even as seven other districts are on the verge of getting Covid free, with active positive cases between one and 4 only.

Only two of these Covid free districts are in Kashmir, while the other seven districts are located in the Jammu division. “Anantnag and Ganderbal are the only two districts in Kashmir valley that have gone Covid free,” an official, privy to data on Covid-19, told Kashmir Reader.

In Jammu, seven districts, out of the total ten, have gone Covid free with no active positive cases presently in these districts. “The whole Jammu division has only 13 active positive cases. The only three districts with infections still active are Jammu, Doda, and Kathua – with 9, 3, and 1 infection in that order,” the official said.

Hopefully, these districts in Jammu and some in Kashmir are going to get Covid free sooner than expected. Five districts in Kashmir valley, have active positive cases fewer than 5 and are expected to go Covid free soon as well.

“Though Shopian district in South Kashmir remained Covid free for a long while in March, fresh infections were reported in April. Presently Shopian has only one active positive case of the virus,” the official said.

Likewise, Bandipora has only one active positive case, Kulgam three, and Budgam two – the districts expected to get Covid free soon. Overall the active positive cases in the Union Territory have come down drastically to just 148 – only 13 of them in Jammu and the rest in Kashmir.

“Kashmir division has 135 active positive cases at present,” the official said. As has been the pattern all through the pandemic, Srinagar district has 106, the bulk of these active positive cases at present.

Despite Srinagar being the laggard, the situation has improved by leaps and bounds in Kashmir valley, with the number of daily infections coming down consistently, no one in the hospitals for treatment of the infection, and no new death reported in just about a month.

“The number of daily infections has come down from 31 on the first of this month to just seven on the seventh of April. The lower the daily infections will go, the ‘active positive’ cases will dry up at a faster rate,” the official said.

The union territory has thus far witnessed 453845 Covid infections since the beginning of the pandemic. 4750 among these lost their lives to the infection, while the rest recovered.

