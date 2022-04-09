LeT commander Nisar Dar Killed Anantnag Gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: A Lashkar-i-Toiba commander was killed in an encounter at Sirhama area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that LeT commander Nisar Ahmsd Dar resident of Redwani Bala Kulgam has been killed in Sirhama.

The top cop further said that he was involved in several crimes and killings in the area. He was active since 6th May 2021.

Meanwhile searches in the area are still underway.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Sirhama.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

