Dry Weather Prevails As Night Temp Rises At Most Places In J&K

Srinagar: Amid prevailing dry weather conditions, night temperature increased further in Jammu and Kashmir barring Qazigund and Pahalgam on Friday, officials said.
A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.6°C against 9.3°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was 2.7°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 6.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 9.8°C against 9.5°C the previous night. It was 4.4°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.2°C, same as last night. The temperature was 2.0°C above normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 6.2°C against 5.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While 0.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 5.7°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.1°C against 5.6°C the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal, the official said
Jammu recorded a low of 20.4°C against 20.1°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 9.6°C, Batote 15.2°C and Bhaderwah 11.3°C, the official said.
Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 3.8°C against 3.3°C on the previous night, he said.
The MeT official said that no significant weather was expected in Jammu and Kashmir and it would continue to be “mainly dry” for now. (GNS)