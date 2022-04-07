Lookout notice issued against absconding ex-minister wanted in hawala case

Jammu: Police has issued a lookout notice against absconding former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu who is wanted for his alleged involvement in a case related to the recent recovery of hawala money meant for “subversive activities” here, officials said on Wednesday.
The officials said the lookout circular was issued against Singh, a resident of Kathua district and Chairman ‘Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party’, who had gone underground after his name surfaced in the investigation of the hawala racket.
The step was taken to ensure that he did not flee the country and is brought to book, the officials said.
Mohammad Shareef Shah (64), a resident of south Kashmir’s Kokernag, was arrested with the hawala money on March 31 from Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu and his questioning revealed that he was tasked by Babu Singh, a resident of Kathua district, to collect the money from Srinagar.
Three persons Sidhant Sharma of Kathua and S Gurdev Singh and Mohd Shrief Sartaj of Jammu have also been detained for questioning in connection with the case.
On April 2, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said the politician is absconding and he will be traced soon.
—PTI