11 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 fresh Covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.
They said that there were no fresh cases from Jammu while all 11 were from Kashmir Valley, taking the total cases to 453839—166273 in Jammu and 287566 in Kashmir.
Giving district wise details, it said Srinagar reported 9 cases, Baramulla 0, Budgam 1, Pulwama 0, Kupwara 1, Anantnag 0, Bandipora 0, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 0, Shopian 0, Jammu 0, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.
There was no death reported in the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4750 persons have succumbed to the virus—2327 in Jammu and 2423 in Kashmir.
Besides, they said, three Covid-19 patients recovered during the time and none was from Jammu and all were from the Valley. So far 448921 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 167— 15 in Jammu and 152 in Kashmir.
So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.
They also informed that 15513 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.
