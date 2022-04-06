Brengi’s water that went down sinkhole in Kokernag emerged in Achabal springs: NIT study

Srinagar: Much as per the assessment of the local people, studies by NIT Srinagar have observed that the sinkhole that emerged in the middle of the river bed at Wandevalgam Kokernag on February 11 this year, and disrupted the entire flow of the Brengi stream, has an outlet at Achabal.

Achabal is around 16 kilometers away from the sinkhole.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla said that there could be other outlets in nearby areas.

#KokernagSinkhole at Wandevalgam-Tracer studies by NIT Sgr observed-‘Sinkhole has an outlet at Achabal at a distance of 16 Km from sinkhole. There cud be other outlets in nearby areas’. Interesting inference from interesting phenomenon!” Singla tweeted.

In the second week of March, the water level in springs of famous Achabal Botanical Garden suddenly swelled, which triggered panic among the locals.

Locals had apprehensions that sudden water rise in springs might be the water of sinkhole, however officials maintained that only expert opinion in this regard can give clear information about it.

Locals had said that they witnessed such a phenomenon in year 1995 when there was sinkhole in the same Brengi stream and its discharge was found at Achabal which according to locals was later filled with sand and boulders.

Around 27 years later, same phenomenon has repeated as on 11 February this year another sinkhole emerged in the middle of the stream at Wandevalgam in Kokernag, just a few meters away from the earlier hole.

It took around one month for the disrupted flow of the stream to reach Achabal springs as water level rose suddenly in Achabal Springs in second week of March.

It is pertinent to mention here that soon after the sinkhole emerged, experts from the Department of the Earth Sciences, the University of Kashmir and the Geology and Mining department had visited the spot.

Experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar were also called in to conduct advanced tracer studies and to find the underground water flow. They have found that the sinkhole has outlet in Achabal.

