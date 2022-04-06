AGUH, LeT militants killed in Tral: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Two militants, one each belonging to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) and Lashker-e-Toiba, were killed in an encounter with joint team of police and army at Tral area of Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

“AGuH (militant) Safat Muzzaffar Sofi alias Muavia and LeT’s Umer Teli alias Talha killed in Tral,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. “Before shifting to Tral area both were involved in several (militants) crimes in Srinagar city including recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar,” he added.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Tral.

As the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off the gunfight, they added.(GNS)

