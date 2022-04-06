1 killed, another injured in fight over land dispute in Pattan

Baramulla: One person was killed and a woman was injured after two families clashed with each other on Wednesday over a land dispute at Gund-Abrahim area of Pattan.

Officials said that a clash broke out between two families in Gund-Abrahim area which took a violent turn.

The people from both the groups allegedly attacked each other with axe during which one person, identified as Sunaullah Dar (56), suffered serious injuries.

The officials said that he was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment but was declared dead by the doctors.

They said that the women was also injured in the incident which led to a tense situation in the village—(KNO)

