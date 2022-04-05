Night temp increases amid dry weather in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for ‘mainly weather’, night temperature increased across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.3°C against 9.3°C. The temperature was 2.8°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.0°C against 6.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 1.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 8.7°C against 8.3°C the previous night. It was 3.6°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.4°C against 2.7°C last night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.5°C against 3.0°C as on the previous night, the official said. While minus 0.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.8°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 5.6°C against 5.7°C the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.7°C against 20.2°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.0°C, Batote 12.8°C and Bhaderwah 9.9°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 3.1°C against 1.5°C previous night, he said.

The MeT official said that no significant weather was expected in Jammu and Kashmir and it would continue to be “mainly dry” for now. (GNS)

