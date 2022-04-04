Dry Weather To Continue As Night Temp Drops Slightly In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for ‘mainly weather’, night temperature decreased at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.2°C against 10.2°C. The temperature was 2.8°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 6.6°C against 7.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 1.5°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 8.3°C against 7.3°C the previous night. It was 3.6°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.7°C against 3.6°C last night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.0°C, same as on the previous night, the official said. While minus 0.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.8°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 5.7°C against 10.2°C the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 20.2°C against 21.0°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 9.8°C, Batote 13.3°C and Bhaderwah 9.5°C, the official said.
Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 1.5°C against 2.6°C previous night, he said.
The MeT official said that no significant weather was expected in Jammu and Kashmir and it would continue to be “mainly dry” for now. (GNS)