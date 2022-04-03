Justice Magrey inaugurates Sixth Legal Literacy Club at Foundation World School Budgam

Appeals to students to become voice of voiceless through legal services

BUDGAM: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh today inaugurated the sixth Legal Literacy Club (LLC), at Foundation World School, Mamath, Budgam.

The LLC was established by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Budgam under the aegis of J&K Legal Service Authority in collaboration.

Chairman DLSA, Principal District and Sessions Judge Budgam, Mohammad Ashraf Malik, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Malik Shabir Ahmad, ADDC, Dr Akramullah Tak, Mr Malik Shanir, Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam, Secretary DLSA, Fozia Paul, SSP Budgam, Tahir Saleem,former CEO Budgam, Syed Amin, Principal School, Manjuman Aslam and other concerned were present.

Justice Magrey, who is also Executive Chairman of J&K LSA and Member NALSA in his presidential address, said that the purpose of establishing LLC in educational institutes is to educate and empower students about their legal rights and sensitize them about their role towards educating others of their rights and duties.

Besides, imparting knowledge about the legal rights and protection will make students able to help the downtrodden who are ailing and financially weak and can’t afford to fight for their rights.

He said that the LLC would make these students voice of many voiceless and help them to get justice.

While appreciating the role of District Legal Services Authority in Budgam for its tremendous work through free and competent legal aid services, he said it’s a sixth of kind LLC inaugurated at Budgam.

He said LSA shall conduct interactive sessions and involve legal experts, resources persons to provide legal knowledge and awareness to students as a mission to shape the future of youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

He said that it is a proud moment for me to be here and inaugurate the club which will definitely help students to gain knowledge about their legal rights and shape their lives positively.

Justice Magrey urged students to play a positive role in taking youth out of drugs and other illegal and unhealthy practices and shape their future too.

He urged students to go through the great teachers and care for the building a good society.

He said the Kashmiri students have achieved great fame at International level in different fields. He asked students to play their role for the upliftment of the weaker section of the society.

The Principal, District and Sessions Judge, Mohammad Ashraf Malik expressed his gratitude to the Justice Magrey for his unflinching support in dissemination of legal knowledge among the common masses.

He said the intent of inaugurating the LLC is to ensure that everyone is aware of his legal rights and protections, guaranteed to him under the ambit of law.

On the occasion, various students presented their speeches and performed a number of skits, inspirational talks and debates on rights of children, education, ragging and other themes.

The NALSA song was played on a projector showcasing the activities of JK LSA.

Later on, Justice Magrey lauded and felicitated various students for their exemplary performance in academics and co- curricular activities.

While representing the vote of thanks, Secretary DLSA, Budgam Fozia Paul deliberated on the importance of establishing the LLC for the dissemination of legal knowledge among the students to help common masses to fight for their legal rights.

