7 day ‘Spring Theatre Festival’ concludes at Tagore Hall

Srinagar: The seven day ‘Spring Theatre Festival’ (Edition-2) concluded on Saturday at Tagore Hall here.

The festival was organised by Actors’ Creative Theatre (ACT) in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and supported by J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC). It was inaugurated on the occasion of World Theatre Day.

Four plays were staged on the last day of festival that included ‘Ghalib at Quarantine’ in Urdu by Natraj Natya Kunj Cultural Society, Jammu (Writer – Roheet Verma & Director – Abhishek Bharti), ‘Yi Intezaar Kar Gatchhi Khatam’ in Kashmiri by Kalidas Theatres (Concept – Ashraf Nagoo, Writer & Director – Javaid Ahmad Khan), ‘Lal Ded’ in Kashmiri by J&K Bhoomi Human Welfare Society, Jammu – Concept – Prof. Amar Malmohi, Writer – Director – JK Koul (Bezaan) and ‘Posh Colony’ in Kashmiri by Kashmir Kala Manch (Writer – Jahangeer Farash & Director – Majeed Wani).

Sanjay Saraf, National Spokesman Lok Janshakti Party was the chief guest on the occasion while as S. Humayun Qaisar, former director All India Radio Srinagar, Shabir Mujahid, former Director Doordarshan Srinagar, Tariq Javaid, senior artist and Showkat Shafi, Deputy Director Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA) Kashmir University were guests of honour. Incharge officer Kashmir Division of J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages Farooq Anwar Mirza was also present on the occasion.

Saraf while speaking on the occasion called Mushtaaque, an institution. “If J&K LG is taking an interest in art and culture, it is all because of Mushtaaque and we all should congratulate and support his efforts,” he said.

“The students have a lot of stress in their lives, we can go to their schools, colleges and do theatre activities for half an hour which will help them to overcome that stress,” Saraf said.

“Mushtaaque is the actual person who has kept this theatre alive and especially given the spark of theatre to the young students of school and colleges. His efforts are worth appreciating,” Humayun said.

The chief guest and guests of honour were presented mementos on the occasion.

Twenty four plays were staged during the seven day festival. Students from various schools, colleges and several artists groups from Jammu as well as from Kashmir participated in these plays.

On the concluding day, a large gathering (mostly youth) of the audience including theatre lovers witnessed the play and appreciated the performers.

Festival director Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan said he is happy that the seven day festival of 24 plays in different languages like Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English were staged with an overwhelming response from the audience.

“It gives me satisfaction that students from different schools and colleges participated in the plays and performed well. Several theatre groups also joined us from Jammu which is a welcome step,” Khan said.

Khan said, “I am grateful to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha Ji for taking interest in art & culture and also in film activities.”

He also expressed his thanks to the Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages Mr. Rahul Pandey for accepting their proposal of collaboration and Managing Director JKTDC Mr. Syed F Hamid, for extending support to their festival.

He further acknowledged the support of the media fraternity for staying with them for the last seven days.

“ACT is planning to do bigger festivals in near future and I expect the UT government to extend its support,” he added.

