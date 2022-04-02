Kupwara: Group Of Boys Allegedly Beat Up, Critically Injure Student

Kupwara: An 18-year-old student was hospitalized in critical conditions after grievously hurt by a group of boys in Haihama area of frontier north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday last.

Local sources said that a group of boys started arguing with a student while the latter was on way home from school. The altercation went ugly as the opposite group dealt several blows to the student. In the incident, the student identified as one Manzoor Ahmad Malik from Manigah Haihama, studying at Government Higher Secondary School Kupwara, suffered grievous injuries in his head and was removed to Sub-district Hospital Kupwara, sources said.

However on assessing his condition, the doctors at SDH Kupwara referred the injured student to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for preferential treatment, they said, adding his condition continues to remain critical as he is yet to regain his consciousness.

A police official said that a case vide FIR number 74/2022 under section 307 IPC has been registered against the accused. “We have already arrested three of the total five accused in this regard”, the official said, adding searches for the other two accused are going on and hopefully they too are nabbed very soon.(GNS)

