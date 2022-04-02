Night Temp Increases In J&K, Above 5.7°C In Gulmarg

Srinagar: Night temperature increased across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 8.8°C against 8.4°C. The temperature was above 2.0°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 6.2°C against 5.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 1.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 8.6°C against 8.1°C the previous night. It was 3.9°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 1.7°C last night. The temperature was 1.5°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.5°C against 2.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While minus 0.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 5.7°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 5.2°C against 5.7°C the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.5°C against 17.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.6°C, Batote 12.5°C and Bhaderwah 10.4°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 3.0°C against 1.4°C previous night while the automatic station at Kargil recorded a minimum of 0.8°C.

The MeT official said that no significant weather was expected in Jammu and Kashmir for now. (GNS)

