Complaint Of ‘Suspected Molestation Not Rape’ Lodged, Some People Trying To Give Communal Colour To Incident: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that no complaint regarding rape of a minor girl has been registered against particular teacher who has been arrested after the girl’s family lodged complaint about “suspected molestation”.

“There is certain news going on in social media about rape of a minor girl, it is clarified that no such incident happened,” police said in a statement.

“Two days ago, there was a complaint lodged by a family about suspected molestation of a minor girl, wherein Srinagar police lodged FIR under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. The accused was also arrested immediately,” the police said without naming the accused.

“Further, there was no complaint of rape by family of members of minor girl, which was corroborated by medical examination as well,” the police said, adding, “Some unscrupulous elements are trying to give this incident a communal colour by giving motivated statements with intention to create communal divide”. The police said “Public is requested not to pay heed to such rumours.” (GNS)

