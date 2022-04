Srinagar: The holy month of Ramazan 1443 A.H (2022 A.D) will begin from Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir as the moon has been sighted.

Reports said moon sightings have been reported from number of places.

The moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramazan has been sighted. The holy month will begin from April 3, Sunday

