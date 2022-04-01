To encourage tourist charter flights, Sgr Airport decides to reduce application fees for night parking by 50%

Srinagar: In a bid to encourage tourist charter flights, the Srinagar Airport authority has decided to reduce the application fees for night parking of helicopters by 50 per cent.

Director Srinagar Airport, Kuldeep Singh said that the application fees for night parking of helicopters has been reduced by 50 per cent and the people will have to pay only Rs 50,000 plus taxes along the application for night parking permission.

“A very profitable news for helicopter operators. We have reduced the application fees for night parking of helicopters at our airport by 50%,” he said. “Now you have to pay only Rs 50,000 plus taxes alongwith your application for night parking permission.”

He said: “We are sure that this huge reduction will encourage the tourist charter flights in our beautiful Valley—(KNO)

