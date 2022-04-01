Shopian Encounter: 01 militant killed, operation on

Srinagar: One militant has been killed in an ongoing overnight encounter at Turkwagam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

A top police officer said that one militant has been killed as the body can be seen from a distance.

However identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained as gunfight is still underway, the officer added.

Earlier on Thrusday evening reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwagam.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

