30 Covid cases in J&K with 28 in Valley

Srinagar: Thirty Covid cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir with zero deaths on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 28 cases were reported in Kashmir and 2 in Jammu, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453720.

Moreover, 26 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 01 from Jammu Division and 25 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 21,471 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,21,42,824.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 453720 positive cases, 146are Active Positive (12in Jammu Division and 134in Kashmir Division), 448824 have recovered and 4750 have died; 2327 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 24 cases, Baramulla reported 04 cases while as Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Bandipora, Shopian and Ganderbal reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 02 cases while Kishtwar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Reasi and Ramban reported no fresh cases.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print