2 militants killed in Srinagar gunfight

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in a gunfight with forces in Rainawari area of Srinagar on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a tweet,J&K police said two militants were killed in rainawari area of Srinagar. “Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered, ” the police said .

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said one of the killed categorised local militant of proscribed #militant outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. “It indicates a clear case of misuse of media: IGP Kashmir,” he said—(KNO)

