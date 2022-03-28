KU, ACRSI, Tourism Department organise joint programme on colorectal cancer awareness

Experts call for screening programme for early detection; 150 NSS student volunteers join ‘Shikarathon’

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Sunday organised series of events in collaboration with The Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India (ACRSI) and the Department of Tourism, J&K Government, to raise mass awareness on ‘rising incidence’ of colorectal cancers in the Union Territory.

Vice-Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and Acting Vice-Chancellor Kashmir University, Prof Shakil A Romshoo, was the chief guest at the day-long programme.

In his presidential address, Prof Romshoo complimented the University Health Centre (KUHC), ACRSI and Tourism Department for actively collaborating in holding the multi-event programme, which included a ‘Shikarathon’ named ‘Bluethon’ by 150 KU’s NSS student volunteers from the university and affiliated colleges, a special lecture on colorectal cancers by renowned Oncosurgeon Dr Shabman Bashir and talent display show by 25 students of Institute of Music and Fine Arts.

“A multi-institutional collaborative initiative, like the current programme, is the key to aggressively address the rising incidence of cancers in Jammu and Kashmir,” Prof Romshoo said.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, said a university’s role runs beyond routine academic affairs to understand various societal problems and come up with solutions for the same. He said the university is committed to raise awareness on cancer and other serious ailments and contribute to addressing the same by way of research and extension activities.

Padma Shri Dr Mahendra Bhandari CEO Vattikuti Foundation and Senior Bio-scientist and Director of Robotic Surgery Research and Education at the Vattikuti Urology Institute in Detroit Michigan was a special guest on the occasion.

Joint Registrar and In-Charge KUHC Dr Ashfaq A Zarri said the University of Kashmir has started a maiden research initiative under BUILDER programme funded by DST-GoI to answer some relevant questions about the possible reasons for prevalence of GI Cancers in Kashmir at the varsity’s newly established Centre for Integrated Research and Innovation (CIRI), which has attracted some of the finest Kashmiri researchers from Harvad, Taxes, and other top-notch institutions in the world.

Director Tourism J&K Dr G N Itoo said his department would always be at the forefront of supporting such public welfare initiatives by way of providing the logistic support.

In her detailed presentation, Dr Shabnam Bashir—who had conceptulised and designed the current programme—referred to increasing incidence of colorectal cancers in Kashmir and how appropriate prevention programmes and strategies, including a robust screening programme, can go a long way in preventing at least 90% of cancers in the Valley.

The team from ACRSI included Prof Nisar Chowdri, President ACRSI and his executive members, while prominent among those present included Prof Shabir A Bhat, former Dean Academics KU, Deputy Director Health Services Kashmir; Dr Tanveer A Shah, Special Secretary to KU VC; Programme Coordinator NSS KU Dr Mussavir Ahmad and others.

The programme sponsors included ACRSI, J&K Tourism, ICICI, Racon Medicare and MRS Enterprises.

The first three toppers of the Shikarathon and painting competition were felicitated on the occasion.

Dr Farzana Gulzar and Dr Irfana Baba conducted proceedings of the events.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print