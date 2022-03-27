Rejuvenation of springs begins at Pampore, three cleaned

PAMPORE: Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din has taken an initiative for rejuvenating various dilapidated springs at different villages of Pampore Tehsil in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Three important water springs at Khrew, Shar Shali and Ladhoo villages of Pampore are in dilapidated condition despite being of historic importance.

Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din along with employees of Municipal Committee Khrew, Go Green volunteers carried out a cleanliness drive during which the springs cleaned off from dirt, garbage and other pollutants .

During the drive he himself led from the front and cleaned the springs with a rake.

He was assisted by Employees of Khrew Municipal Committee, Volunteers of Go Green Pampore, Go Green Ladhoo and Go Green Khonmoh.

The purpose of the drive was to convey a message to the residents of the areas that they should work towards preservation of these precious water bodies and keep them clean.

” We have a number of fresh water springs here, a large number of people depend on their water, we have started a rejuvenation programme of these springs, today we are here at Ladhoo, few days ago we carried out a drive at Khrew and in coming days we will do it in Shaar Shali,” Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader, adding that they were helped by Khrew municipality, Go Green Pampore, Ladhoo, Khrew and Khonmoh.

He thanked them.

He said that it is must to protect springs and avoid polluting them.

He told Kashmir Reader that he has taken the issue of protecting Ladhoo Spring with rural development.

” We requested them that the spring be fenced on priority basis so that it is saved,” he said, adding that he has also talked to department of archeology for preservation of springs under their jurisdiction.

The local residents appreciated Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din for cleaning the springs.

” Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din always takes a proactive role in cleaning of springs lanes and bylanes.

We are thankful to him for taking a lead and moving shoulder to shoulder with us,” a local resident, Muqlis Mohammad Ashraf, told Kashmir Reader.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print