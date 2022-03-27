Cop killed, bother critical in militant attack in Budgam

Srinagar: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and his brother injured after militants on Saturday evening fired at the duo inside their home in Budgam.
Official sources said that the militant fired upon the siblings Ishfiq Ahmad Dar (26) posted as SPO in Budgam and his brother Umar Ahmad Dar (23) at their home in Chatabugh Budgam. Umar is said to be a student.
A police officer said that the injured brothers were shifted to SKIMS Bemina Srinagar.
He said the SPO was declared brought dead on arrival by doctors. “Condition of his brother is stated to be critical,” he said.
The officer said that police has registered a case and started investigation into the matter.
Soon after the attack, the entire area was cordoned by police and security forces to nab the assailants.
This is the second attack since last week when militants killed a policeman in Srinagar’s Zoonimar area.
