Kupwara: A blast-like sound was heard outside an army camp at Zachaldara area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

A police officer said that the preliminary reports suggest that some old shell has exploded.

While there were no injuries reported in the blast, the police officer however said that detailed investigations have been launched. He said that area has been cordoned off pending the investigations. (GNS)

