Advisor Bhatnagar visits Budgam schools, inspects infrastructure, facilities

BUDGAM: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited various schools of Budgam district and held their onspot assessment besides reviewing their functioning.

During the visit, the Advisor visited Govt. High School Narbal and Govt. Middle School Mazhama and had first hand appraisal of their working besides inspecting their overall infrastructure and other aspects of these institutions.

At High School Narbal, Advisor Bhatnagar inspected newly constructed school building and assessed the amenities provided for students at this new building. He directed the officers and school administration that all the required facilities should be made available for the students here besides required number of toilet blocks, drinking water points and recreational area should be made available for them.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar held thorough inspection of the school premises and took detailed review of the infrastructure and other facilities being provided by the institute.

He interacted with the students of the institute and enquired from them about the quality of education being provided at the institute. He also checked their workbooks and queried them about various subjects.

While interacting with the administration of the school, Advisor Bhatnagar assured them that the issues of lab, furniture, playground and IT lab will be resolved on priority. He asked the teachers to make their classroom teaching a two way process with active participation of students in it and so that they can apply the same to their day-to-day life. He also appreciated them for the increase in enrollment at the institute.

Meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar also visited Govt. Middle school Mazhama and reviewed its functioning. The Advisor took detailed round of the institute and inspected all the facilities and other resources of the institute.

While conducting classroom wise inspection of school premises, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the officers to improve the infrastructure and facilities of school as per modern standards besides other facilities related to conveniences of students should also be evolved.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar also interacted with students from different schools who had assembled for painting competition and were drawing on themes like Drug Addiction, say no to drugs and global warming. He asked the participants to imbibe moral values and civic sense qualities among them so that they emerge as responsible citizens of our nation.

The Advisor also interacted with primary and pre-primary children of the school and held a brief chat with them on different subjects to check their understanding.

The Advisor appreciated the school administration for organising this painting competition and advised them to hold these kind of co-curricular on constant basis as it will develop the quality of civic centrality among students.

