15 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Fifteen Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir with zero deaths on Saturday, an official bulletin said.
It said that two cases were detected in Jammu division and 13 in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453652.
Moreover, 12 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 04 from Jammu Division and08 from Kashmir Division.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 29,442doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2, 20,55,170.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 10 cases, Budgam, Kupwara and Bandipora reported 01case each while as Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 02 cases while Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Kishtwar, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Reasi and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.
