Night Temp Falls At Most Places In J&K

Srinagar: Night temperatures fell in Jammu and Kashmir barring Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Kokernag on Saturday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K recorded a low of 5.9°C against 6.6°C on the last. The temperature was 1.6°C above normal for Srinagar during this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a low of 4.2°C against 4.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.5°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.1°C against 5.2°C the previous night. It was 2.8°C more than normal during this time of the season, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.2°C against minus 0.3°C last night. The temperature was 0.2°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.8°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While minus 1.6°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.4°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 3.3°C against 4.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C more than normal, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.0°C against 17.8°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.3°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 10.0°C, Batote had a minimum of 11.3°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 7.7°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 0.8°C against 2.0°C previous night.

“Weather is most likely to remain mainly dry till March 30th. There is no forecast of any major rain/snow,” the official added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print