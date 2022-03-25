Srinagar-Leh highway opens for light vehicles

Ganderbal:- The strategic Srinagar-Leh highway was opened for traffic on Friday after nearly two and half month winter break, official said.

He said only light motor vehicles are allowed to ply on the highway at the first instance. They said that LMVs carrying essential supplies move towards Leh from Sonamarg side.

The highway was formally thrown open by DC Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotisna, SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borker, SDPO Kangan Yasir Qasri, Dysp Traffic Ganderbal, ARTO Ganderbal Bashrat Mehmood, Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal and other officials in Sonamarg traffic point.

Officials said the highway was opened to traffic after the BRO, which maintains the strategic road links and highways in the state, cleared away the heavy snow accumulated on the road, to make it traffic worthy.

They said one way traffic from Srinagar to Leh shall ply on Odd days while from Leh to Srinagar traffic will play on Even days.

The movement of heavy vehicles carrying essential supplies for Ladakh and Kargil regions from Sonamarag to Drass will be decided latter. Officials said

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print