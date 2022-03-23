Tral youth’s videos showcase Kashmir’s hospitality, goodness

Srinagar: A youth from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has been uploading videos on social media to promote Kashmir’s beautiful hospitality and other positive attributes.

Umar Iqbal, 23, a resident of picturesque ‘Saimoh’ village in Tral hamlet is a student of BSC Nursing at Rajiv Gandhi University in Bengaluru. He is now known as “The Umar”, the name of his Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Umar said that he started promoting positive things about Kashmir on social media when he saw negative and derogatory stuff being posted on social media platforms.

“In every society there are both positive and negative things but one shouldn’t remain stuck only in negative things; rather, one should try to promote positive things,” he said.

“We belong to Kashmir and it is the duty of every Kashmiri to represent himself and the culture of his motherland,” he said, adding that in many parts of India it is being said that Kashmirs have done this and that but in his videos he is showing everyone how hospitable Kashmirs are and how well they treat every guest.

“I want to show everyone the real image of Kashmir and let everybody know that everyone is being treated equally irrespective of caste, colour and religion,” he said.

Umar has left no stone unturned in showcasing the beauty, hospitality, and traditions of Kashmir. From noon chai to pheran, Umar has introduced Kashmiri culture in an appreciable way.

His videos are giving messages of love instead of hatred, generating hope in humanity and showing that humanity is at the core of Kashmiri culture.

Umar also makes videos to inspire the young generation with the message that you can fail in any field but never give up and always keep trying, because one day you will reach your goal.

—KNO

