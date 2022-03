Budgam: A six-year-old boy died on Tuesday morning after he drowned into a Canal at Soibugh area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Official sources said that Shahid Farooq Malla, son of Farooq Ahmad of Kamapora Soibugh drowned into the canal when he was playing in the vicinity.

He said that the boy was removed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

An official said that further investigation has been started in this regard—(KNO)

