Prepare roadmap for meeting future challenges: HM to CRPF

Jammu: Praising the CRPF for playing a key role in the fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir, naxalism, and extremist forces in the northeast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked the paramilitary force to prepare a roadmap for meeting future challenges.

Shah was addressing a gathering at the 83rd raising day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the Maulana Azad Stadium here. This is for the first time that the parade has been held outside the CRPF headquarters in Delhi-NCR.

CRPF is not only a central armed police force but every child of the country loves it for its bravery and courage. Whenever riots happen anywhere in the country, the deployment of the CRPF gives satisfaction to the people,” said Shah at the CRPF day parade.

The love and respect earned by the CRPF, the country’s largest paramilitary force, is due to the sacrifices, dedication and devotion of its personnel, Shah said.

“Whether it is naxal-infested regions of central India, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir or extremist forces in the northeast, the CRPF has played a key role in the elimination of such groups and restoring peace in all the three regions, Shah said.

Shah said the CRPF has played an appreciable role across the country and asserted that there will be no need for redeployment of CRPF in the three regions in the next few years.

“I am sure that we will be able to restore peace and if it happens, the credit will go to the CRPF jawans. I am saying it with confidence that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, the work done by CRPF is self-explanatory,” he said.

There was a time in the 1990s when extremism in the northeast and Pakistan-sponsored militancy in Kashmir was at its peak and everyone in the country was concerned.

Within two decades, the CRPF with its dedication, devotion and determination fought the battle against the anti-national forces who are now on the verge of extinction,” he said.

“As home minister, I congratulate the bravery shown by you in the violence-hit areas of the three regions. It is because of your professional handling of the situation that the countrymen are breathing in a peaceful atmosphere, he said.

The prime minister has set a target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy and it will be achievable when the internal security is strong, Shah said, adding We are satisfied of the role of the CRPF.

“I ask the Director General of CRPF Kuldiep Singh to prepare a roadmap to meet upcoming challenges by modernising the force and procuring the latest equipment,” Shah said, adding that the CRPF has to be made a modernised, capable and effective force.

“We have to work in this direction and I am sure the CRPF under the leadership of Kuldiep Singh will take it forward,” he said.

He lauded the CRPF for its contribution in ensuring free and fair elections in the country, saying “Whether it is Lok Sabha or Assembly elections, the force has the biggest role to play. Free and fair elections are the soul of democracy.

The home minister also praised the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and said its handling of riots by using minimum force is a reflection of its training.

“If we analyse the riot situation before and after the setting up of the RAF, you will see RAF has emerged as a successful force to deal with the situation. They are now training reserve police battalions in states and they are working together which are providing good results,’ he said. PTI

