Non-local labourer shot at, injured in Pulwama

3 CRPF men injured in two grenade attacks in south Kashmir

Anantnag: A non-local labourer was shot at, and grievously injured, by unidentified militants late Saturday evening here in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

The injured man has been identified as Muhammad Akram, son of Abdul Salam, a resident of Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh.

“He had a single gunshot wound in his abdomen and has been shifted to SMHS hospital after being given the necessary treatment here,” a health official from Pulwama said.

He added that Akram was in critical condition, and hoped that he survives. Akram worked as a carpenter in Aripal area of Pulwama district, where he was shot at.

A senior police official confirmed the incident and said that the shootout took place at about 9:10 PM. “He was returning to his rented accommodation from work when he was intercepted by unidentified militants and was shot at,” the official said.

He said that a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up. Attacks on non-locals had intensified last year in different parts of Kashmir, as many outsiders were targeted and killed.

Meanwhile, three CRPF personnel were injured in two grenade attacks here in Shopian and police district Awantipora of south Kashmir.

The first attack took place in Shopian where unidentified attackers lobbed a hand grenade at CRPF camp of 178 Bn.

“A personal of the paramilitary forces received minor splinter injuries,” a police official said, “He has been given first aid and is stable,”

The attack in Shopian took place at about 7:30 PM, following which another grenade was lobbed at CRPF camp in Nowdal village of Tral in police district Awantipora.

“Two CRPF personnel were injured in the explosion,” the police official said. He said that the injured were treated locally and are stable now.

Cases have been registered in both the incidents and investigation has been taken up. Apart from that a manhunt was also launched in the areas to try and nab the attackers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print