Authorities retrieve 50 kanals land in Srinagar

Voluntary removal of encroachments being encouraged around Gilsar, Khushalsar lakes

SRINAGAR: Kahchari Days after, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad visited historical water bodies of the City including Gilsar and Khushalsar during which he urged the local residents for voluntary demolition of encroachments, a unique example of encroachment removal is being seen around Gilsar, Khushalsar here today.

During the voluntary demolition several encroachments were removed by the people of their own in presence of Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan, as they witnessed that the water bodies have been cleaned and made navigable again after several decades which will revive the tourism to boost the local economy, besides enhancing the scenic beauty and environment around Gilsar and Khushalsar.

While appreciating this step DC said community participation is making the Mission Jal Thal sustainable and augurs well for unleashing tourism potential around the water bodies.

Pertinent to mention that the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar in his last visit to the area met a number of locals and had appealed to them to extend their full cooperation in restoration, conservation and preservation of historical water bodies of Srinagar including Gilsar and Khushalsar. He had called for a devoted community participation for complete sustainability of the restored glory of the water bodies.

Meanwhile, the District Administration launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in the Guptganga area in Nishat and on the first day over 50 kanals of land was retrieved. The drive has been launched on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner by the Revenue team headed by Tehsildar North, Mohammad Altaf.

