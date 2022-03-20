DC Srinagar reviews follow up action on restoration,preservation of wetlands

SRINAGAR: In order to review the progress and follow up action regarding wetlands outside the forest/protected areas a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here at Meeting Hall of DC office Complex.

Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Faz lul Haseeb, the meeting was attended by Regional WildLife Warden, Executive Engineer, I&FC, DFO Urban, Officers of Environment & Ecology and Pollution Control Board, Tehsildars of Eidgah, Shalteng, North and Khanyar and other Districts.

The meeting held a detailed discussion on the action plan and progress of work undertaken with regard to protection of environment, besides preservation, conservation and restoration of various water bodies in the District including Hokersar, Khushalsar, Gilsar, Sarband, Babademb and Anchaar.

On the occasion, the DC was informed that the Conservation Management Plan has been finalized and various works are being carried out for rejuvenation & preservation of water bodies.

The Deputy commissioner stressed on proper coordination among the line departments to achieve the target in a set timeline.

With regard to solid waste management, the DC asked the SMC authorities to prepare DPRs for proposed 40 STPs within 15 days and ensure all other works are completed in a time bound manner so as to abide by the directions of NGT.

The DC also directed the concerned to expedite the process of erecting entry/exit gates at Hokersar. He assured the officers of Hokersar conservation that additional funds shall be provided to meet out the expenses for purchasing of new boats.

The DC also constitutes a sub working group of line Departments for timely and proper coordination.

The DC said periodical field visits of the wetlands shall be conducted regularly to monitor the progress of conservation measures on ground.

