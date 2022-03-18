Six cases each in Jammu, Kashmir

Srinagar: Twelve Covid cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an official bulletin said.

It said that six each case were reported in Jammu and Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453505.

Moreover, 19 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 13 from Jammu Division and six from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 40,179 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,17,73,394.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported four fresh cases, Budgam and Anantnag reported one new case each while as Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama, Bandipora Kulgam, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 03 new cases, Doda reported 02 fresh cases and Kishtwar reported one new case while Rajouri, Ramban, Poonch, Kathua, Reasi, Samba and Udhampur reported no fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 02 (0.04%) is occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print