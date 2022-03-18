LeT module busted in Pulwama, 6 militant associates held: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have busted a militant module by arresting six militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Pulwama.

A police spokesman in a statement issued said that Police in Pulwama have busted a militant module of LeT and arrested six militant associates.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rouf Ahmad Lone, @Amjid son of Abdul Majeed Lone of Lelhar Kakapora, Aqib Maqbool Bhat, son of Muhammad Maqbool Bhat of Alochibagh Pampore, Javaid Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Dar of Larve Kakapora, Arshid Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Rashid Mir of Parigam Pulwama, Rameez Raja son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat of Parigam Pulwama and Sajad Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar of Larve Kakapora.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that these arrested militant associates were involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing and transferring militant finance and motivating youth to act as hybrid militants, police said.

“The investigating team also learnt that they were working for militant commander Reyaz Ahmad Dar @ Khalid @ Sheeraz of LeT, resident of Sethergund Kakapora Pulwama and were in constant touch with him besides, on his directions were instrumental in perpetuating militancy in the district.”

Accordingly, police said that a case under FIR number 19/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kakapora and investigation has been initiated—(KNO)

