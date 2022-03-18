Cop Sustains Critical Injuries After Hit By Unknown Vehicle in Handwara

Srinagar: A policeman was hospitalised in critical conditions after he was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that a policeman Khurshid Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Ahad Malik, a resident of Hangah Mawer was hit by an unknown vehicle at Kralgund area in Handwara, leaving him with critical injuries.

The vehicle fled from the scene before the arrival of any witness, the official said.

The injured cop was immediately rushed to District Hospital Handwara from where he was referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar, where his condition continues to remain critical, the official added.

A police official concerned confirming the incident told GNS that a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit. (GNS)

