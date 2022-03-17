17 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Seventeen Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir with zero deaths on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.

It said that eight cases were detected in Jammu division and nine in Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453493

Moreover, 39 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 22 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 19,809 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,17,44,328.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar and Budgam recorded 08 and one fresh case respectively while as Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama, Bandipora Kulgam, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu and Doda reported 06 and 02 fresh cases while as Rajouri, Ramban, Poonch, Kathua, Reasi, Kishtwar, Samba and Udhampur reported no fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 04 (0.08%) is occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialing toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

